Worker needs help with tech

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work in a youth-based industry even though I am not young. I keep up my style, so I look fairly young, all things considered. People always tell me I look young for my age. But that all falls away whenever technology comes into play. I know how to use Word, but that's about the extent of it. When my company introduces a new app or other tool to make life easier, I struggle to figure out how to install it, let alone use it.

I worry that if I tell anybody how hard it is for me that I run the risk of being considered obsolete. What can I do? I need my job. -- Luddite

DEAR LUDDITE: Now is the time to call upon your youthful nature. Go online during your off hours and get tutored on how to use whatever technology is in question. Go to YouTube.com for starters. There are video tutorials about virtually everything, which will walk you through how to use and master the technology that is baffling you. The best part is that you can do it in private.