Work to keep him off the lead

Some card combinations are as safe as Fort Knox if one opponent attacks the suit but are like a leaky boat if the other opponent leads it. One simple example is king-doubleton opposite two low cards. With a lead around to the king, you must win a trick. With a lead through the king, you are only 50-50.

Some of these positions are less obvious, though. In this deal, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads a fourth-highest heart four?

South's opening bid was slightly eccentric, but he knew his partnership had a way to show a long club suit if his partner used a Stayman inquiry -- which is exactly what happened.

The suit that is most troublesome to South is spades. If East leads a spade, South should be held to one trick only. West will win the first round with the queen, and the defenders will duck the second round to declarer's now-bare ace. However, if West leads a spade, declarer is guaranteed two tricks. So, trying to keep East off the lead, declarer called for dummy's heart jack rather than running the lead around to his 10. When it held, declarer immediately led dummy's club. When East played low, South finessed his 10.

With the actual distribution, this was remarkably successful. Declarer continued clubs, establishing nine tricks: one spade, two hearts, one diamond and five clubs. However, even if the club finesse had lost, declarer still would have been in a good position to make his contract.

Always fight to keep the danger hand off the lead.