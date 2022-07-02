Work for success, not for defeat

One of the most pleasing declarer-play techniques is the endplay. You give an opponent the lead in a position profitable for you. Whichever suit he returns, your side gains a trick.

Sometimes an opponent cannot avoid an endplay. At other times, you need to find a favorable distribution so that he doesn't have a safe exit card to lead. Today's deal falls into the latter category.

North was aggressive in jumping to game. However, when East overcalled in diamonds and South still volunteered a major, North deduced that his partner was likely to have his values outside diamonds. The opponents had nine or 10 diamond points, but, because of North's singleton, they would be worth only one trick. If so, North-South wouldn't need the normal 25 or 26 points to bring home game: 22 or 23 would suffice.

West led the diamond two. East won with the king and exited with the ace and another club. Declarer won in hand with the jack, ruffed the diamond six in the dummy and cashed the spade royals. When East discarded a diamond, it looked as though declarer had to lose a trick in each suit. However, he found the way home.

South led a club to his king, ruffed the diamond jack on the board, played a heart to his queen and, at trick 10, cashed the heart ace. Holding his breath, South led his last heart. Luckily, West had to win the trick and lead away from the spade J-9 into declarer's A-10 tenace.

As someone once said, "It ain't over until the weighty woman warbles."

