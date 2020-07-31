Words, words, words

Greg is a nice guy but doesn't know when to give my family space. We try our best to include him in these events, but he doesn't know when to leave, and he stays way past the time everyone else has left. While we're at the games, he talks negatively about everyone and doesn't stop. I've told him I don't want to hear it anymore. It gets better for a little while, and then it starts up again. It really ruins being at the games and watching my children play. I'm sure my children can feel my stress, and it's making game day less fun. I would like to just go and enjoy their games and not feel this sense of obligation of letting Greg know our schedule, needing to always include him and being his sounding board. It's really starting to get on my nerves. He has been good to my children, but I am resenting this intrusion in our lives. -- Trapped