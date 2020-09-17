Woodward owed public

It is good to remember that this is not just any reporter. This is Bob Woodward -- the man who met "Deep Throat" in parking garages and knocked on people's doors in the middle of the night for clues to the Watergate burglary. Remember the operative question: What did the president know, and when did he know it? Normally, what a president says he knows is news; with Trump, that linkage has never been reliable.

Woodward pointed out to Sullivan that he's no longer a daily reporter but an author. This means that he has ultimate authority over his research. Although no longer technically employed by The Post, he maintains an honorary associate editor title. Which is to say, no one wants to criticize an icon who brought fame to the paper for which we proudly toil. Trump, never lacking in self-confidence, really believed that talking to Woodward, often without staff present, would make the book more positive. Many of the conversations reportedly took place at night by phone when Trump thought of something he thought Woodward might like to hear.

What would you or I have done, if we were Woodward?