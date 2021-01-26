Woman worries friend has crush on her

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend in my circle who recently came out as a lesbian. She told us that she had dated girls in secret in the past but decided to let all of us know because she has a crush she can no longer keep quiet about -- but she's waiting for the right time to say who it is. A couple of our friends have been asking me how I felt about what she said, and it's giving me the impression that I am the one she has a crush on.

I am engaged to a man, and I am happy with him. My friends are my life, and we have been close since high school; I plan to have them as my bridesmaids. I can't imagine having to turn down one of my close friends and potentially break her heart. If they are all talking about me and plotting something to get us together, I would be really upset. I could be overthinking all this, but I'm unsure about what's going on. How do I handle this? -- Who Does She Love?