Woman dreads seeing former classmates

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was growing up, kids used to tease me all the time about the way I looked. I was taller than most girls, skinny, flat-chested and awkward. I did not handle the criticism well.

Fast-forward to today. I feel more normal in the way I look, but I'm still somewhat socially awkward. I haven't thought so much about my early years, but I will soon go to my high school class reunion, and I am nervous. How can I stay strong and positive, especially if they go back to their old behaviors? -- Reliving the Past

DEAR RELIVING THE PAST: Step back and take stock of the woman you have become. What are your assets? What do you value about yourself? What do others say about you that is positive? Write these things down. Now look at yourself in the mirror. What are your positive physical attributes? What makes you comfortable about the way you look and present yourself? What makes you uncomfortable? Own it all, sit back and accept yourself for who you are.

Next, please know that reunions tend to stir up old stuff for everyone, not just you. The girls who were mean to you probably had other stuff going on in their lives that was disturbing to them. Instead of figuring out how to deal with that, they lashed out at you. Forgive them for their childish ways.

Also, know that many attendees will be uncomfortable in their skin because they look different now. People will be judging one another on how they look.

You can decide not to get caught up in superficialities and attend the reunion with an attitude of optimism. You can avoid incendiary conversations, including talking about stressful memories. You are in control of yourself. You can literally walk away if someone speaks to you inappropriately.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I do absolutely everything for my two young adult stepchildren. I've been in their lives since they were toddlers, and I love them dearly. While technically I do not have any biological children, I have always treated my stepchildren as my own. I'm very hurt that year after year, they do not wish me a happy Mother's Day or honor me in any way. I am not asking for much, just the acknowledgment. How do I move forward? -- Stepmother

DEAR STEPMOTHER: Have you ever told your stepchildren how you feel? I imagine that in the early years it may have felt awkward, but this is on you and your husband. You have to teach children what your traditions are and what you expect. Ask them to include you in their celebration of Mother's Day as their loving stepmother.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0