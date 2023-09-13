NEW YORK — There was much hype before the WNBA season about the stellar teams in Las Vegas and New York.

Neither disappointed, finishing 1-2 in the standings with the defending champion Aces having the best record in the league at 34-6. New York was right behind. Now the two begin the postseason with history on the line.

A'ja Wilson is hoping to lead Las Vegas to a second straight title, something that hasn't been done since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002. AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart, who came to New York in the offseason as a free agent, hopes to bring the Liberty their first championship.

It won't be easy for either team as the postseason, which began Wednesday night, is full of other really talented teams — including Connecticut and Washington — that have championship pedigrees. There's also a host of hungry newcomers including Dallas and Atlanta looking to make long playoff runs.

New York plays Washington and Dallas goes against Atlanta on Friday night in Game 1 of their series.

For the second consecutive season the playoff format for the opening round will feature the better seeded team hosting the first two games of the playoffs with the lower seed hosting the decisive third game if it's necessary. The four winning teams will then play a best-of-five semifinals and finals.

There's a lot of time between games in each round which could help the Aces, who don't have the deepest bench. Las Vegas returned its same starting five that won the franchise's first championship last season. The team looked in great shape to repeat with the additions of Candace Parker and Alysha Clark, but Parker suffered a broken foot midway through the 40-game regular season and is still sidelined by it.

New York had a windfall in the offseason adding Stewart and Jonquel Jones as well as stellar point guard Courtney Vandersloot. That trio, along with returning stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney, made the Liberty into an instant title contender.