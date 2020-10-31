Without communication, the future Is uncertain

Dear Annie: I am in a relationship with a guy. He always talks about us getting married and having kids. We have been together close to a year. My problem is that whenever I've tried to discuss serious topics with him such as our views on sex, religion, finances and more, he brushes my questions aside and insists that our getting married is the most important thing; these other issues will work themselves out. I don't want to enter into marriage with someone who shares different views on these fundamental matters, as it can cause divorce in the future.

I have doubts about him for other reasons, too. He acts indifferent when around me and does not really show care and attention for me. He sometimes tells me that he loves me so much and that is why he wants us to get married quickly. I feel he just wants someone to take care of him -- do his cooking, laundry, etc.

I like this man, but his refusal for us to talk about these important issues scares me into getting fully committed. What should I do? -- Strained Communication