3 Bedroom Home in Swansea - $175,000

Welcome home to this adorable (Nearly New) home in a country setting. Minutes to downtown Swansea, 20 minutes to Columbia. Open eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. The kitchen has granite countertops, pantry, recessed lights, disposal, bluetooth speakers and stainless steel appliances. (Dishwasher, Range, and Microwave) There is a patio and a deck off of the kitchen for entertaining or just relaxing. The living room is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom is off the living room which features a tray ceiling. The master bath has a double vanity with one sink, tub/shower. There is a large walk in closet off the master bath. The laundry room is located off the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath on the main floor. There is no HOA! A homeowners dream! In USDA eligibility area. Give us a call for a private showing.