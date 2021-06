HOME IS OCCUPIED. APPT W/Agent only. Like to hunt and fish and still be less than 10 minutes to Wal Mart and the city? Spring fed pond with dock, woods, nice home, and privacy awaits for a great price. Partial chicken coop and green house with power and storage shed! Beautifully done updated kitchen and baths, screened in back porch, and a very large carport for car parking or storage. Gorgeous country setting down a dirt road with easy quick access to all of the desired amenities. View More