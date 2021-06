Welcome to 1433 Neeses Highway. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is around 1450 sq.ft and sits on 1.75 acres. With spacious rooms and almost new appliances, this home has been very well maintained. There is a gorgeous back deck, perfect for entertaining, with a large fenced in backyard with a workshop. Also included in this purchase sits a 40x70(aprox) metal building with 6 inch concrete and 3 roll up doors. The options for this building are endless! View More