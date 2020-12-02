Winthrop women top SC State in Orangeburg

Senior guard Heniaya Moton tossed in a game-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina State suffered a 65-47 loss to visiting Winthrop on Wednesday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Moton, recently named MEAC Co-Player of the Week, finished 5-of-9 from behind the arc in 35 minutes of play. True freshman Trinity Klock added nine points and five rebounds in the loss.
Winthrop (1-1) was led by Myra Strickland with 14 points and three assists, while teammate Madison Ervin added 10 in the win.
Next up: South Carolina State plays Thursday at ACC foe North Carolina in a non-conference matchup in Chapel Hill at 6 p.m.
Clemson women beat Bears 67-54
CLEMSON — Forcing 20 turnovers and limiting its opponent to a modest 54 points, Clemson showed out defensively on Wednesday and pulled away down the stretch at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers defeated the Bears 67-54 after outscoring Mercer 38-28 in the second half, and Shania Meertens led the way with an outstanding performance off the bench.
Knocking down six 3-pointers, Clemson (4-0) went 6-for-15 from behind the arc and 22-for-58 on field goals attempts overall. The Tigers also shot 17-for-27 at the free throw line and pulled down 50 rebounds, 17 more than the 33 rebounds tallied by Mercer (1-2).
Clemson will be back at it on Sunday, Dec. 6, for a matchup at Littlejohn against the College of Charleston Cougars (1-1) at 2 p.m., with the game set to air on ACC Network Extra.
Meertens was Clemson’s leading scorer on Wednesday, going 6-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-7 at the charity stripe en route to finishing with 17 points. Delicia Washington scored 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go along with her six rebounds.
Kendall Spray, the NCAA’s active leader in career 3-pointers, connected on four 3-point attempts and corralled seven boards.
Tylar Bennett led all players with 10 rebounds.
Mercer’s Jada Lewis scored a game-high 23 points.
