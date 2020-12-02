Winthrop women top SC State in Orangeburg

Senior guard Heniaya Moton tossed in a game-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina State suffered a 65-47 loss to visiting Winthrop on Wednesday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Moton, recently named MEAC Co-Player of the Week, finished 5-of-9 from behind the arc in 35 minutes of play. True freshman Trinity Klock added nine points and five rebounds in the loss.

Winthrop (1-1) was led by Myra Strickland with 14 points and three assists, while teammate Madison Ervin added 10 in the win.

Next up: South Carolina State plays Thursday at ACC foe North Carolina in a non-conference matchup in Chapel Hill at 6 p.m.

Clemson women beat Bears 67-54

CLEMSON — Forcing 20 turnovers and limiting its opponent to a modest 54 points, Clemson showed out defensively on Wednesday and pulled away down the stretch at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers defeated the Bears 67-54 after outscoring Mercer 38-28 in the second half, and Shania Meertens led the way with an outstanding performance off the bench.