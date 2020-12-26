Winter Wonderland ends Monday

Due to inclement weather, the Community Rural Arts Work League of Bamberg County's fourth Winter Wonderland will abbreviate its schedule and finish the season on Monday, Dec. 28.

CRAWL Chairperson Dr. Yvette McDaniel said, “When the winds get above 15 mph, we have problems anchoring the trees to keep them standing. I spoke to my co-chair, and we agreed that we would be unable to light the park for the rest of 2020 if the predicted weather happens. After Tuesday, that will bring 18 mph and above wind gusts, daily.”

CRAWL invites all to celebrate the original Winter Wonderland by visiting the park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Volunteers are welcome to assist with clearing the lot at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.

CRAWL assumes no liability and will have masks and gloves for all workers. Winter Wonderland is free and open to the public.

