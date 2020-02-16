Winning the only thing

WASHINGTON -- I like ideological purity as much as anyone. But not this year. Not this election. The Democrats contending to square off with President Donald Trump face less an opportunity than an imperative. Nuanced policy differences among the various hopefuls could not be less important. Winning in November isn't everything; it's the only thing.

It is ridiculous to argue the merits of Medicare-for-all vs. Medicare-for-all-who-want-it versus expanding the Affordable Care Act while Trump is taking a blowtorch to the norms that allow our political system to function and bind our society together. His nasty little "Friday Night Massacre" -- vindictively ousting officials who testified at his impeachment hearings -- was a mere taste of what we can expect in the coming months. He has gone full thug.

For Democrats, electability is the whole ball game. Primary voters need to be as cold-eyed as possible in choosing a nominee who can not only beat Trump but also help generate blue-wave turnout that keeps control of the House and takes back the Senate. That's going to require compromise from someone: flipping Obama-to-Trump voters and stoking flagging Democratic enthusiasm may demand very different approaches and qualities. But whoever that compromise falls on most heavily must be prepared to make it. There is no choice but to take a deep breath and do what needs to be done.