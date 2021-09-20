Winners win while points watch

It is well known that you need about 26 points for game in a major and 29 points for game in a minor. But do not forget to include short-suit points for singletons and voids when you have a fit. (Or, better yet, use the Losing Trick Count!)

In "Moonraker," James Bond made seven clubs redoubled with 8 high-card points in his hand and a Yarborough in the dummy. Today's deal is also unusual. The North-South hands contain no voids, only one singleton and just 19 combined points, but the declarer brought home his five-diamond contract.

Cover the East-West cards. West took two top spades and shifted to a heart. Declarer drew trumps in three rounds, West having a singleton. How should South have continued?

Three diamonds was a brave bid, but the secondary club support strengthened the hand. Five spades doubled costs 500 if North gets a heart ruff.

To make his contract, declarer had to play the club suit for no losers. There were two chances: West had a singleton king or East a singleton jack. In the former case, South needed to cash dummy's club ace, then finesse East out of his jack. In the latter, declarer had to lead the queen from hand, pinning East's jack and finessing West out of his king.

Which was more likely? Given that West had a singleton diamond, it was unlikely he had a singleton club as well. Therefore, South played for East to hold the singleton club jack. After drawing trumps, he led the club queen from his hand. When the jack appeared from East, South claimed his contract.

