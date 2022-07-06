Winners now, winners later

Phillip Alder

There are times when you won't be sure what to bid. If so, consider all the possible actions and try to come up with the answer by using a process of elimination. Sometimes, though, there still won't be an obvious solution. Often then it is best to shut your eyes and bid what you hope you can make.

On today's deal, South didn't know what to do after East opened with a weak two-bid. He made a takeout double; then, mentally shrugging his shoulders, he jumped to six diamonds. He knew he could be either too high or too low, but he had no way of finding out.

West led the spade seven: nine, 10, queen. Declarer's immediate reaction was to cash the spade ace, discarding a heart from the dummy. Then he could play to ruff his heart loser and one spade loser in the dummy. However, he recalled the bidding. East had to have six spades, leaving West with only two. West would ruff the third spade high in front of the dummy.

Instead, South spotted a better line. At trick two, he immediately ruffed the spade four in the dummy. Declarer returned to his hand with a heart to the ace. He then led the spade five. What could West do?

If he ruffed, declarer would pitch a heart from the dummy. Eventually South would ruff his heart loser in peace. If West discarded, dummy would ruff. Then declarer would draw trumps and claim, conceding a heart trick at the end.

The key point, which applies in most contracts, is that winners can wait -- losers can't.

