Winker hits slam, Reds slug 4 more HRs, beat Braves 12-3

Kyle Muller (2-4) allowed six runs, five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

Winker, who went 3 for 4, hit his 32nd double in the sixth off Tomlin, and Kyle Farmer followed with his 11th homer to make it 11-1. Winker began the day tied for the major league lead in doubles and extra-base hits.

Ozzie Albies hit his 20th homer in the seventh, becoming the Braves' career leader in homers by a second baseman with 80.

Stephenson hit his seventh homer in the ninth.

Trainer's room

Reds: RF Nick Castellanos was held out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch in the foot on Wednesday. "It's a little bit swollen," manager David Bell said. "He had it X-rayed. There's nothing going on there. He'll be available to pinch-hit."... OF Nick Senzel (knee) will play at least another game at Triple-A Louisville, but Bell indicated he might need another couple of games before he returns. Senzel is working some at shortstop in the minors.