Win partner's heart with your spade play

In today's deal, cover up the East, North and West hands. You are South. West, on your left, opens three hearts, and two passes follow. What would you do?

After deciding, uncover the North hand. Against your contract of six spades, West leads the heart ace and continues with a low heart to dummy's king. How would you play to avoid a trump loser?

In the bidding, jumping to six spades is reasonable. However, if partner would treat four no-trump as simple Blackwood, bid that. Opposite no aces, sign off in six spades. Opposite one ace, ask for kings. If North has one, surely it will be in spades. West wouldn't have opened four hearts with a queen-10-high suit, especially at unfavorable vulnerability. Then you can bid seven spades or seven no-trump.

However, partner would probably read four no-trump as a big minor two-suiter, a much more likely hand type.

Sitting West was Oswald Jacoby, one of the world's best-ever players, The declarer was Lee Hazen, an expert in his own right. He wondered why Ozzie had led a second heart when he could have exited in either minor to strand declarer in his hand. There was only one logical answer. Hazen led a spade and put up the ace! As he expected, the king came tumbling down, and Hazen claimed his contract.

