WIMBLEDON: Kerber vs. No. 1 Barty in semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — When Angelique Kerber grabbed the opening set of her Wimbledon quarterfinal Tuesday, the full-capacity crowd saluted the accomplishment with cheers that bounced off the closed roof at No. 1 Court.

Kerber's reaction? Just a matter-of-fact, straight-faced stroll to the sideline. No shouts or leaps or fist pumps. Unlike the other women headed to the semifinals at the All England Club, this is not new to her. Not at all. It's just that it's been a while.

The owner of three Grand Slam titles, including at Wimbledon in 2018, Kerber moved back into the final four at the grass-court major by using her knee-to-the-turf agility and quick reflexes to beat No. 19 seed Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3.

"I remember how I played here," said Kerber, a 33-year-old left-hander from Germany, who did let loose by shaking her fists when her victory ended. "I know how to play on (a) grass court."

Next, No. 25 seed Kerber takes on No. 1 Ash Barty, who eliminated 75th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 in the first all-Australian major quarterfinal in 40 years.

"It's the ultimate test," Barty said, looking ahead to Thursday's matchup. "Angie's obviously had success here before."