Wilson faces complaint over election challenge

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina's top prosecutor is facing a disciplinary complaint alleging he backed a "false and frivolous" lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, accused of helping to fan the flame of insurrection that engulfed the U.S. Capitol last week.

In a four-page filing with the South Carolina Office of Disciplinary Counsel, Columbia attorney Chris Kenney accused Attorney General Alan Wilson and 16 other Republican attorneys general of contributing to the chaotic political situation by filing legal challenges casting doubt on election's integrity, the Post and Courier of Charleston reported Tuesday.

Five people died amid the rioting by President Donald Trump's supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"What is clear is that this attack on Congress was incited by the executive (President Donald Trump) with aid and comfort from many like Mr. Wilson who repeated and lent the credibility of their offices to the false claim that the presidential election was stolen from Trump," Kenney wrote.

In an emailed statement to the paper, Wilson spokesman Robert Kittle called the filing "pure partisan politics" and declined further comment.