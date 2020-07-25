Williamson back in NBA quarantine, could be out on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Zion Williamson will be out of quarantine by the time New Orleans plays in the first official game of the NBA restart at Walt Disney World.

Whether the Pelicans will play him that night or not remains anyone's guess.

The NBA said Saturday that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league's Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. He returned to Disney on Friday night and immediately went into quarantine.

That means he will likely be released from quarantine sometime Tuesday, two days before the Pelicans play the first "seeding game" against the Utah Jazz.

A person familiar with the situation said that if all goes well with Williamson's quarantine, he can return to team activities during a practice scheduled for Tuesday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because such plans have not been completed and cannot be until Williamson passes more tests now that he has returned to Disney.