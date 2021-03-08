Dear Annie: I'm a mom to three beautiful little boys, all under the age of 10. Although I love my kids more than anything, I've always wanted to have a little girl. When I talk about it with my husband, he says he's content with our boys and that if we have another child, it's bound to be another boy, so we shouldn't even try.

I've tried to focus on our life and our family, but I constantly feel like it's not complete without a little girl. My husband thinks I'll be very upset if we do have another boy, but I simply told him that if it's another boy, then it's God's way of saying that I wasn't meant to have a girl. And that's fine. I just don't want to go through my life thinking that I should have tried for a baby girl. -- Wife and Mommy

Dear Wife and Mommy: Children are little walking, talking miracles. If you truly will be OK if it's another boy, you should go for it. When we look back, we usually regret the things we didn't do more than the things we did. Taking risks and trying is what living a full life is all about. Besides, if you get a fourth boy, you never know -- maybe he will marry a wonderful woman who will take care of you and your husband in old age.