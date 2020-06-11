Why look for a fit that cannot exist?

At the bridge table, the battle in the bidding is to try to find a fit. But don't change the facts -- when a fit cannot exist, do not look for it. In today's deal, South searched for a heart fit that could not exist. After North opened one club, and East made a takeout double, South redoubled to show 10 high-card points or more. At this point, West, if having a definite preference among the unbid suits, may express it even with no points. (Note that the logic of the auction means West must be destitute.) Then, when North rebid two clubs, it showed a long suit, denied a four-card major and indicated a minimum opening bid. (With extra values, North would have made a forcing pass. After South's redouble, the simplest agreement is that either North-South win the auction or the opponents play in something doubled for penalty.)