WHole body approach can help with immune boost

Diet plays an important role in immune system health. Emerging research continues to link the health and diversity of the gut microbiome with the health and efficacy of the immune system. We urge our patients to get the necessary vitamins and minerals through food, which we believe the body utilizes more efficiently than supplements. Plenty of fresh vegetables, leafy greens and fruit are crucial to getting a range of vitamins and minerals and to keeping the billions of microorganisms that make up our gut microbiomes well-fed. So are nuts, seeds, beans and legumes. Cultured and fermented foods, such as pickles, sauerkraut, yogurt, kombucha, kefir and miso help with diversity.

We know it's a challenge, but steering clear of added sugar, sugary soft drinks and highly processed foods is also important to both gut and immune health. Recent studies have shown that regular exercise improves gut health. Sleep is also critical to health and well-being. We've had a lot of readers asking for help in this area, and we will revisit the topic in a column in the next few weeks.

We understand that, compared to the vitamins and supplements and products that promise instant immune system magic, this advice sounds pretty dull. But our bodies are intricate and interconnected mechanisms. Everything from circadian rhythms, which are affected by sleep, to the gut microbiome, which is affected by diet and exercise, to mood, which responds to all three, play a role in immune health. Focusing on a whole-body approach, with gradual but consistent changes, goes a long way toward building an immune system that's balanced and ready to work for you.

