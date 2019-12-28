Niels Bohr, who won the Nobel Prize in physics in 1922 and was part of the British mission for the Manhattan Project, popularized the Danish quip, "Prediction is very difficult, especially about the future."
The killing defense in this deal would be very difficult to find at the table. How can East-West defeat four spades after West leads the heart king?
East made a two-spade Michaels Cue-Bid, showing at least 5-5 in hearts and either minor. West wondered about going to the five-level, but was dissuaded by the unfavorable vulnerability. (Note that five hearts doubled costs 500 if North-South take one spade, two clubs and a diamond ruff.)
West paused to analyze the deal after the dummy came down. Assuming East was 5-5 in the red suits, presumably South's hand distribution was 7-2-0-4 (or maybe 6-2-0-5). If so, declarer would want to ruff clubs on the board (unless he had the club king and queen).
Trusting his reading of the deal, West shifted to a trump at trick two. Declarer led a club to the ace, and now East played his part, unblocking his queen. Then West won the third round of clubs and played another trump. South had to lose two hearts and two clubs.
Perhaps you thought that East did not need to unblock his club queen, because he could cross to his partner's hand with a heart.
Not so fast! At trick four, declarer leads dummy's diamond queen and discards his remaining heart, which cuts the defense's communications.
