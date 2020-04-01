Who should live, who should die

Suddenly, Humphreys' question is not so strange.

We know that elderly people are the most vulnerable to the virus's ravages, as are those with pre-existing conditions that make recovery more vexing. Smokers, asthmatics, diabetics, people who are very obese -- all are more likely to have severe symptoms than people who are healthier.

With limited supplies of ventilators, who gets them and who does not? More to the point, who doesn't get one and dies as a result? Somebody makes that call. Which brings us back to Humphreys' question and what seems the obvious answer -- the elderly would be either denied more often than people who are younger, or at least asked, pretty please, might you be ready to go?

In recent days, there have been subtle and not-so-subtle nudges in that direction.

Most overt was the suggestion by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that many grandparents, apparently including Patrick himself, would rather die than allow social distancing to crush the economy. He told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that he'd rather take the risk of being infected by the coronavirus than have his grandchildren inherit an economic collapse.