'Who knows?' Durant unsure what to expect as return nears

He got over that by relying on his work ethic and he believes that will help him overcome the uncertainty he faces now. Nets officials have praised the way he attacked his rehab and it seems clear that if Durant does struggle, it won't be because he wasn't prepared.

Instead, it will be because he's a 32-year-old coming off an injury from which some players much younger have never fully recovered.

“I’ve been through surgeries and injuries before, but the longest recovery I had was three months,” Durant said. "But the first phase of the Achilles, I couldn’t walk or run. You had to use a scooter.

“So I think those milestones of reaching, like learning how to walk, learning how to run, jump again and getting used to certain movements again, I think that’s underestimated.”

Irving thought Durant was perhaps rushed back from his last injury, when he missed nine games during the 2019 postseason and then suffered the Achilles injury the night he returned. This time Durant has had more time than expected because of the coronavirus-interrupted NBA schedule, but the Nets still want to make sure he isn't overdoing it.