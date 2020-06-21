White takes 4th amateur title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Todd White of Roebuck won his fourth career South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship on Sunday at Orangeburg Country Club, taking home the title with a 6&5 victory over Logan Sowell of Kershaw.

White, who has now won the championship in four different decades (1991, 2004, 2010 and 2020), finished his round at a bogey-free 7-under-par through 13 holes.

After splitting the first two holes, White got out to a three-hole advantage with birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 5. From there, he felt that he was able to keep the momentum going in his favor.

“Any time you get off to a good start like that it puts you in a good frame of mind,” White said. “I came into the event hitting the ball well. I wasn’t sure how my short game would hold up. Through the stroke play qualifying, I did not putt very well. I did putt well the last nine holes of stroke play and that carried over into match play, so as my irons got closer and closer to the hole, I was able to capitalize.”

With the exception of a pair of birdies on No. 8, White and Sowell traded pars on the four holes after the 52-year-old had established his 3-up lead. Whenever it looked like Sowell might take a hole, White was able to return the favor and match the score posted by his opponent.