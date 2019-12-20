Oswald Spengler, who was a German historian and philosopher, said, "The secret of all victory lies in the organization of the nonobvious."
At the bridge table, especially when on defense, players tend to do the obvious. It is easy to follow the adages, but it is far more satisfying when you spot that an unusual approach is required and successfully defeat a contract that an automaton would have let through.
Against four hearts, West leads the diamond three. After declarer calls for dummy's ace, how should East plan the defense?
I am a big believer in bidding no-trump as quickly as possible with a balanced hand, especially one that is 4-3-3-3. It is true that I have to use some checkback method like New Minor Forcing by responder to find out what opener has in the majors. But at least if North rebids one spade, South knows that his partner has an unbalanced hand with four spades and five or more clubs (or perhaps 4=1=4=4 distribution).
Now to East's defense. With the diamond king, it looks normal to signal encouragement with the 10. But what happens then?
Declarer will take the trump finesse, and West will be back on lead. If he cashes the diamond queen, then shifts to a club, the contract will fail. But will he do that? Probably not.
East should realize that the diamond king can wait, but that a club shift cannot. At trick one, East should discourage with the diamond two, then play the heart two (low as suit-preference for clubs) and hope West shifts to a club at trick three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.