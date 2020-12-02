Which suit should you attack first?

Heinrich Heine wrote, "The Romans would never have found time to conquer the world if they had been obliged first to learn Latin."

This makes more sense in its original context, where you can see that he means Latin as a second language.

When you are the declarer and your contract isn't cold, you might spot two or more chances to gain the extra trick or tricks that you need. Then the hard part is deciding in which order to attack those suits.

How should South play in three no-trump on today's deal after West leads a fourth-highest heart two to dummy's king?

North's two-club rebid was New Minor Forcing. When South denied three spades, North signed off in three no-trump.

Declarer had only six top tricks: two hearts, two diamonds and two clubs. If lucky, he could get one more trick from clubs, or two more from diamonds, or three more from spades. The numbers had spoken.

South, since he had to lose at least two spade tricks, immediately played a low spade from the board. East won with his jack and returned a heart. Declarer crossed to his hand with a club and led a spade toward the king, hoping that West had started with ace-third.