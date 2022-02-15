Which suit should be attacked first?

Yesterday, declarer had to try to keep East off the lead so that he couldn't make a lethal diamond shift. Today's deal is another variation on the danger-hand theme.

Against South's contract of three no-trump, West led the spade five: six, nine, 10. How should declarer have proceeded?

South had five top tricks: two spades (given the first trick), two diamonds and one club. If the club finesse was working, that would provide the other four tricks.

That was as far as the original declarer went. Immediately, he ran the club jack. However, East won with the king and returned a spade. Declarer finessed the queen and won the third round with the ace. Now, though, whether he played on diamonds or hearts, West got on lead to cash his two spade winners, defeating the contract.

Declarer should have analyzed further. If the club finesse was working, there was no hurry to take it. All the suits were still under control. The first order of business was to dislodge West's potential entry: the heart ace. At trick two, South should have led the heart queen.

If her majesty had won, declarer could have taken the club finesse and claimed soon thereafter. But East produced the heart ace and returned a spade. Declarer won the third round of the suit and then finessed in clubs. Even though the finesse lost, declarer was safe (unless East had started with five spades). Finally, if West won with the heart ace at trick two, he couldn't lead another spade without sacrificing a trick in the suit.

The danger had been averted.

