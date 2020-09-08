Which suit first: Short or long?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yesterday, you had to try to keep East off the lead so that he couldn't make a damaging switch. Today's deal is another variation on the danger-hand theme.

Cover the East-West cards. Against three no-trump, West leads the spade five: six, nine, 10. How should South continue?

Declarer starts with only five top tricks: two spades (given the first trick), two diamonds and one club. If the club finesse works, that suit will provide the other four tricks.

That was as far as the original declarer went with his analysis. Immediately, he ran the club jack. However, East won with the king and returned a spade. Declarer finessed the queen unsuccessfully and won the third round with the ace. Now, whether he played on diamonds or hearts, West could get the lead to cash his two spade winners, defeating the contract.

Declarer should have analyzed further. If the club finesse was working, there was no hurry to take it. All of the suits were still under control. The first order of business was to dislodge West's potential guaranteed entry: the heart ace. At trick two, South should lead the heart queen.

If her majesty wins, the time has come to take the club finesse. Nine tricks are assured. If East produces the heart ace and returns a spade, declarer wins the third round of the suit, then he finesses in clubs. Even if the finesse loses, declarer cannot go down (unless East started with five spades). Finally, if West wins with the heart ace, he cannot lead another spade without losing a trick. The contract makes easily.

