Which defender holds what card?

Douglas Jerrold, a 19th-century English playwright and humorist, wrote, "He was so benevolent, so merciful a man that, in his mistaken passion, he would have held an umbrella over a duck in a shower of rain."

Now, of course, you can deduce the key play in today's deal. The duck was certainly benevolent to the defending side, but the declarer felt it was malevolent.

Against three no-trump, West led the heart king. Declarer ducked the first trick but took the heart-10 continuation with dummy's ace.

The simple line was to play a spade to hand and take the club finesse. If West had the club king, the contract would roll home with overtricks. However, South had an imaginative idea. At trick three, he played a diamond to his king. But West was ready: He ducked smoothly.

The defense collected the next seven tricks. South ran his club nine, losing to East's singleton king. West took two heart tricks and the diamond ace, then East won three more diamond tricks. Along with trick one, that spelled down four.