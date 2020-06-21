‘Where there’s unity, there’s strength’: Prayer event focuses on love, hope

Deacon Wilfred Pace, who is on the Deacon Board at Bull Swamp, described the significance of the Bull Swamp land as the site where slaves were about to purchase land on June 3, 1867.

“Only about three to four years after slavery, they accumulated enough money to buy land,” Pace said. “It only tells me that whatever your mind can conceive, if you have faith in God, and walk by faith, he will supply all your needs according to his riches in heaven.”

A building on the land was used to educate their children, now known as “The Old Bull Swamp School.”

In 1959, when the building was returned to the Bull Swamp community from the Orangeburg School Board, the trustees planned to turn the building into a community center.

Pace hopes the congregation and community are able to pick up the mantle and take it even higher.

“This is a historical site in the Orangeburg community,” he said.

Pace said they have found enough records and look to have Bull Swamp placed on the National Historic Register.

Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, attended the event and prayed for the restoration of love and determination.