When you get lucky, take full advantage

John Key, the 38th prime minister of New Zealand from 2008 to 2016, said, "You get out of life what you put into it. I think you need a bit of luck, but you also make a bit of luck."

Sometimes you need to get lucky at the bridge table. If so, go for it. Don't just throw in the towel.

In today's deal, it isn't clear that North-South want to be in a slam. But if they do, six diamonds is where they would prefer to be. But South plunged into six spades. What should he have done after West led the club four: two, king, ace?

Using two-over-one game-force, North's response was natural and game-invitational. Fine, but North-South had never discussed follow-ups. South basically just guessed!

After the favorable first trick, declarer had to play the trump suit for the loss of only one trick.

He cashed the spade ace: five, diamond, three. He continued with the spade king: jack, diamond, eight. What next?

There were three spades still extant: the six, nine and queen. Hoping to pin the nine, declarer led the spade 10. But now he had to lose two trump tricks. What inference did South miss?

If West had had Q-J-6-5 of spades, why would he have dropped the jack under the king? He wouldn't. So, declarer should have led a low spade on the third round of the suit -- and he would have gotten lucky!

One other North got even luckier. In seven diamonds, when he led the diamond queen from the dummy, the robot West inconceivably covered with the king!

