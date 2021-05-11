When you cannot win the trick

Sitting third hand, you hold Q-J-2 and it's your turn. Yesterday, we learned that if your card might win the trick, you play the jack, the bottom of equal cards. However, what happens if you cannot win the trick, because partner or dummy has already played the ace or king? What would you do then?

If you think it is beneficial to tell partner about your honor sequence, drop the queen, the top of the touchers. This guarantees that you have either the queen and the jack (perhaps with one or more lower cards), or an unlikely singleton. Now partner, if he led ace from ace-king, knows that he may underlead at trick two, and you will win the trick either with your jack or by ruffing.

This agreement aided the defense in today's deal.

When West overcalled, he was primarily hoping to make it harder for the opposition to reach a spade contract. However, despite the adverse vulnerability, it was possible that East-West could win the auction. South, after receiving a single raise from his partner, took an understandable shot at game.