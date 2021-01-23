When very strong, go slowly or quickly?

In "Pooh's Little Instruction Book," which was inspired by A.A. Milne, there is this observation: "When late morning rolls around and you're feeling a bit out of sorts, don't worry; you're probably just a little 11 o'clockish."

When you have 11 cards in two suits, you won't feel out of sorts. But do you go softly, softly; or do you drive rapidly to a high level? South had that dilemma in today's deal. What would you have done?

South's actual approach permitted his opponents to describe their hands. West, with two aces facing a partner who had opened, had no inclination to bid five clubs, especially at unfavorable vulnerability.

I would have overcalled two no-trump, the Unusual No-Trump, showing at least 5-5 in the two lowest-ranking unbid suits, and planning on rebidding four hearts over partner's hypothetical three-diamond advance. West would probably have doubled two notrump, but then passed over my four-heart rebid, and East would have had nowhere to go.

Against four hearts, West led the club jack. East overtook with his queen and continued with the club ace. South ruffed and played the heart king. Now West defended poorly, winning with the ace and returning his remaining trump. This pickled East's jack, and declarer claimed soon thereafter. West should not have been worried about diamond ruffs on the board. True, declarer would probably have made his contract anyway, but a third club from West was indicated. Even better would have been a smooth duck of the heart ace.

