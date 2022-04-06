When to lead or cover an honor

The finesse seems to be a straightforward play. Apparently, it is a 50-50 shot at an extra trick. However, the technique can be more difficult than that. When should you lead an honor for a finesse? When should a defender cover an honor with an honor? Both of those considerations were present in today's deal.

Against three no-trump, West led the heart king. Declarer saw that he had six top tricks (three spades, one heart, one diamond and one club) and that the three extra tricks he needed would have to come from the diamond suit.

South ducked the first trick, won the heart-jack continuation in the dummy and called for the diamond queen.

When East covered with the king, South was glad that the finesse had worked. After winning with the ace, he cashed the diamond jack and 10. East's discard ended declarer's chances. He had only eight tricks.

As it can't benefit South for East to cover the diamond queen, instead he should lead a low diamond to the jack at trick three. When it wins, South plays a spade to the jack and leads dummy's second low diamond. Here, the king pops up. Declarer wins with the ace, plays the diamond six to dummy's queen and claims nine tricks: three spades, one heart, four diamonds and one club.

If East plays a low diamond on the second round, South finesses the 10 and cashes the ace, hoping for a 3-3 break.

Declarer should lead an honor only when he is happy to have it covered. A defender should cover the last of touching honors, and only when it might generate an extra trick for his side.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0