When they speed, what should you lead?

We have all seen a policeman using a radar gun. When he spots someone who is going too fast, he leaps into his car and, driving way over the speed limit, chases down the lawbreaker to give him a ticket.

Bridge players sometimes speed, bidding too high. If you catch them, doubling for penalty, which lead is almost always best?

In the auction, West did not open one no-trump because that would have shown 12-14 points. West's double on the second round promised three-card heart support and any strength. His next double was for takeout, indicating extra values, and his third double was for penalty! East felt like a helpless passenger. What did West lead?

At the other 14 tables in a duplicate, West opened one no-trump. This was passed out 10 times. Four Souths overcalled in spades, and North knew not to raise.

West led a lethal trump. When the opposition is not overladen with high cards, they are hoping to score lots of trump tricks. Leading that suit will usually be the most effective defense.

West might have started with the ace and another trump, but he preferred the spade five. On a really good day, East would have had the singleton king!

South won on the board, took the top hearts and played a diamond. West won with his king, cashed the spade ace and led his last trump. Now declarer had to lose one spade, two hearts, one diamond and one club to go down one, minus 200, and a round zero for North-South. They needed to be nonvulnerable.

