When the winds blow up suddenly

Sir Winston Churchill, who was born in breathtaking Blenheim Palace, said, "Never, never, never believe any war will be smooth and easy, or that anyone who embarks on the strange voyage can measure the tides and hurricanes he will encounter."

Bridge players should bear that in mind. South felt like he had been blown over by a hurricane after today's deal. What do you think of the auction, and how should declarer have played in five diamonds after West led the spade queen?

South might have opened two clubs, but given the one-diamond start, three diamonds was a major underbid. He should have jumped to three no-trump, showing at least six strong diamonds, 18 or 19 high-card points, in theory black-suit stoppers and, often, a singleton heart. North's three-heart rebid was also strange, since it promised a six-card suit. Why not continue with three spades?

Note that three no-trump makes because the club suit blocks.

Looking at all 52 cards, South can take 13 tricks via three spades (finessing dummy's 10 on the second round), two hearts and eight diamonds. But the declarer, thinking that it wasn't necessary to assume West had the spade jack, won with the spade king, cashed the heart ace, played a diamond to the jack and discarded a spade (not the club king!) on the heart king.

A Category 5 hurricane came out of nowhere. West ruffed and led a spade, trumped by East. Then East cashed the club ace for down one.

