When the break is testingly bad

Tournament bridge features two completely different forms of the same game: pairs and teams. In a pairs event, every trick is vital. You must make as many overtricks as possible. It is no good to guarantee your contract, perhaps with a safety play, if everyone else is winning one trick more than you.

In a teams game, however, "safety first" is the order of the day. You ignore an overtrick if playing for it puts your contract in jeopardy.

Today's deal illustrates the different approaches. South is in three no-trump. After a spade lead to the king and ace, how should declarer plan the play in each form of the game?

South's auction showed some 18-20 points. He upgraded for the good club suit.

In a pairs event, South should go for the maximum, leading a club to the king. If the clubs are breaking 3-2, he will collect at least 10 tricks.