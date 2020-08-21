When the bells toll for thee

Here is another of Fran Lebowitz's funny comments: "Remember that as a teenager you are in the last stage of your life when you will be happy to hear that the phone is for you."
At the bridge table, sadly, you rarely know when the phone is ringing for you. But it helps to remember the facts. Of course, part of the problem is the amount to remember, some of it important, some irrelevant. Still, remember to remember how many trumps have gone, how many points are in the opponents' hands (easier to do if they bid), which cards are winners, how the bidding proceeded, and what the opening lead was.
In today's deal, how should South try to land three no-trump? West leads the heart four, lowest from a tripleton in a suit that partner bid and West didn't support.
The one-no-trump overcall by South said that he would have opened one no-trump if East had had the courtesy to pass. It also promised at least one stopper in the opener's suit. North had an easy raise to game.
There are six top tricks: three spades, one heart, one diamond and one club. A winning finesse in either minor will bring in the extra three tricks. Which one to take? There are only 13 high-card points missing, so East must have both of the minor-suit kings for his opening bid. Therefore, after South wins with the heart ace, he should cross to the club ace and take the diamond finesse three times to collect nine tricks.
Take the club finesse, though, and declarer loses a rapid five tricks: four hearts and one club.
