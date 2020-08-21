When the bells toll for thee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here is another of Fran Lebowitz's funny comments: "Remember that as a teenager you are in the last stage of your life when you will be happy to hear that the phone is for you."

At the bridge table, sadly, you rarely know when the phone is ringing for you. But it helps to remember the facts. Of course, part of the problem is the amount to remember, some of it important, some irrelevant. Still, remember to remember how many trumps have gone, how many points are in the opponents' hands (easier to do if they bid), which cards are winners, how the bidding proceeded, and what the opening lead was.

In today's deal, how should South try to land three no-trump? West leads the heart four, lowest from a tripleton in a suit that partner bid and West didn't support.

The one-no-trump overcall by South said that he would have opened one no-trump if East had had the courtesy to pass. It also promised at least one stopper in the opener's suit. North had an easy raise to game.