When shy of entries, maybe lose early

Mickey Rooney said, "Always get married early in the morning. That way, if it doesn't work out, you haven't wasted a whole day." There are other things it pays to do early -- as in this deal. How should South play in six hearts after the lead of a low club or the diamond king?

South, with his minor-suit controls and a good fit, judged well to push into the low-point-count small slam. (If you employ the Losing Trick Count, the South hand has only five losers: two clubs, one diamond, two spades and none in hearts, because you deduct one loser for a 10-card fit. That puts you squarely in the slam zone.)

South must take these 12 tricks: one club, one diamond, seven hearts and three spades.

After a club lead, it is not so hard. Declarer draws trumps, leaving the queen on the board, takes dummy's top spades, ruffs a spade, returns to the dummy with a trump, ruffs another spade, goes back to the board with a diamond and cashes the spade seven, which is now high.

It is not so easy after a diamond lead because that removes a key dummy entry. Now declarer, after drawing trumps with two of his honors, must lead a spade and play low from the board. Lose a trick early to get a winner later.

The opponents probably will try to cash a diamond, but South ruffs, plays a spade to the king, cashes the spade ace, discarding a club, and ruffs a spade. Then he crosses to the dummy with a trump to the queen and discards his last club loser on the spade seven.

