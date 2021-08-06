When it appears not to matter

Having spent the first 34 years and three days of my life in England, I sometimes unwittingly sneak a word into these articles that isn't in use on this side of the Atlantic. Luckily, I have always had good editors who weed them out. However, sometimes my word is much pithier or more colorful than the American substitute. What do you think a "plonker" is?

North might have opened two no-trump and here would presumably have received a favorable heart lead.

When West led his fourth-highest spade, South, thinking he had nine tricks (two spades, two hearts and five diamonds), won with his jack, played a diamond to dummy's queen and cashed the diamond ace. East's club discard left declarer gobsmacked.

How could South get back to his hand to take the marked diamond finesse?

With competent defense, he couldn't. Declarer tried the effect of leading the club jack from the dummy, but East went up with the ace and returned his second spade. When South played low, West accurately inserted the eight.

Declarer couldn't do better than try dummy's two top hearts, but the queen didn't drop. With a resigned shrug, South cashed dummy's diamond queen and conceded down two.

"Everything wrong," observed South.