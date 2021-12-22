When in a quandary, try not to guess

Corey Taylor asked, "Why: Where do you even start to answer that simple one-word quandary?"

Sometimes we face a quandary at the bridge table -- like West's in today's deal. What should she have led against six spades doubled? In the auction, two hearts showed that ace and denied another ace.

This deal is from the first Women's World Team Olympiad in 1960. At the other table, East sacrificed in six diamonds over five spades; then she found out that her doubled contract was unbeatable! Plus 1540 to Great Britain.

This was the second auction. When North showed the heart ace and spade support, South bid what she hoped she could make. Perhaps East should have taken the path of least resistance and saved in seven diamonds -- or made a Lightner Slam Double. If she had, what should West have led?

At the time, East passed out six spades, and West led a diamond, so Britain scored another 1430. Back in 1960, that was worth only 12 international match points. Today, it would be plus 21!

A Lightner Slam Double almost always indicates a side-suit void. Partner is being asked to find it. So, the trump suit and any suit bid by the doubler are out. Here, that leaves hearts and clubs. West, with equal length in each suit, cannot be guided by that. So, the obvious answer is to select the club ace. Surely, upon seeing partner's card, you will know what to do. If partner discards, you lead another club. If, however, partner follows suit, you shift to hearts.

As you can see, that would have worked perfectly.

