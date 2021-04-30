When a trump lead trumps the rest

When in doubt, lead a trump.

That saying is one of the more stupid in the game. Just because one doesn't know what to lead, why should a trump be better than anything else?

However, there are some occasions when it is usually best to lead a trump. Here are the most common:

a. If you think declarer will be scoring tricks by ruffing in the dummy. This tends to occur when responder passes after opener rebids in a second suit. The responder rates to be very short in opener's first suit, so ruffs in the dummy are indicated. Also, lead a trump if you are strong in declarer's side suit.

b. If they have sacrificed over your game contract.

c. If partner passes your low-level takeout double, converting it into a penalty double. (A trump lead is mandatory here. Partner is long and strong in the trump suit. Don't even look at the rest of your hand. And if you are void of trumps, steal one from another deck!)

d. When you need to adopt a passive defense. You lead a trump and sit at home, waiting for declarer to knock on your door and give you tricks.