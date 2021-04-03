Wheeler dominates as Phillies beat Braves 4-0

Archie Bradley and Héctor Neris each worked a perfect inning after Wheeler (1-0) departed. It marked back-to-back scoreless outings for Philadelphia's bullpen, which posted a historically inept 7.06 ERA in 2020.

Wheeler put the Phillies ahead to stay with his run-scoring single in the fifth against Charlie Morton (0-1). Andrew McCutchen then walked and Rhys Hoskins made it 3-0 with a two-run double.

Wheeler is the first Phillies pitcher with multiple hits and RBIs in a game since Ben Lively on Sept. 5, 2017. He was allowed back in the box after the National League reverted back to letting pitchers hit this year. The designated hitter was used in both leagues for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"I had one at-bat in the spring before we got shut down (in spring 2020) and one this spring," Wheeler said. "But we're hitting a lot in the cage. As a pitcher, you are going to see a fastball. You just have to be able to hit it."

Morton allowed six hits, struck out five and walked two in five innings. He permitted each of his three runs in the fifth, a rally that started with a two-out single by Segura and Roman Quinn reaching when he was hit by a pitch.