WHATS COOKING?: Wacky weather calls for robust, healthful soup

To say that we have been experiencing "a wide range of outdoor temperatures" this fall and winter would definitely be an understatement/ One day last week I got into my car at 11 a.m. and the temperature sensor flashed "77 degrees." I drove over to a nearby town to visit a relative in the hospital. When I got in my car to leave the hospital the sensor flashed "82 degrees." By the time I got home in the evening it was 66 degrees.
It is difficult to know what to wear each day. We start out dressed for cool mornings, shed a layer or two during the warm part of the day, and re-layer as the evenings cool off. You may agree that our taste buds are confused, too. People are enjoying light summer-type meals for lunch and hearty soups or chili and grilled cheese for supper.
Fear not. I have a few “home” remedies that will fortify you with vitamins, as well as warm your home and fill it with welcoming aromas. Try this spectacular steak soup recipe and zucchini bread and you will see that they are perfect remedies for wacky weather blues.
Healthy steak and tomato soup
2 pounds lean ground ground sirloin or ground round steak
1 large yellow onion, chopped
4 cans beef consumme’
3 cups ripe tomatoes, diced
1 large package of frozen, chunky size mixed vegetables
3 tablespoons of steak sauce
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Morton Lite Salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
In a large Dutch oven, brown your ground steak well. Stir in the chopped onion and brown the meat and onions for five minutes. Add the beef consume, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Bring this mixture to a boil. Stir it well. Reduce the heat and simmer for 45 minutes to one hour or until vegetables are tender. This recipe makes six to eight large servings.
Zucchini bread
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup sugar
1-1/2 cups finely shredded unpeeled zucchini
1/4 cup cooking oil
1 large egg, beaten
1/4 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, baking powder, and nutmeg. In another mixing bowl combine sugar, shredded zucchini, cooking oil, egg, and lemon peel. Mix this batter very well. Add the flour mixture and stir just until all ingredients are combined. Pour the batter into a greased 8x4x2-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool the bread for 10 minutes on a wire rack. Then remove the bread from the pan and serve it warm with the delicious steak soup above or with your favorite soup.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.