WHATS COOKING?: Wacky weather calls for robust, healthful soup

To say that we have been experiencing "a wide range of outdoor temperatures" this fall and winter would definitely be an understatement/ One day last week I got into my car at 11 a.m. and the temperature sensor flashed "77 degrees." I drove over to a nearby town to visit a relative in the hospital. When I got in my car to leave the hospital the sensor flashed "82 degrees." By the time I got home in the evening it was 66 degrees.

It is difficult to know what to wear each day. We start out dressed for cool mornings, shed a layer or two during the warm part of the day, and re-layer as the evenings cool off. You may agree that our taste buds are confused, too. People are enjoying light summer-type meals for lunch and hearty soups or chili and grilled cheese for supper.

Fear not. I have a few “home” remedies that will fortify you with vitamins, as well as warm your home and fill it with welcoming aromas. Try this spectacular steak soup recipe and zucchini bread and you will see that they are perfect remedies for wacky weather blues.

Healthy steak and tomato soup

2 pounds lean ground ground sirloin or ground round steak

1 large yellow onion, chopped

4 cans beef consumme’