What Would Have Been: Indianapolis 500, MLB scandal series

The Brickyard and baseball ballparks will be quiet during the Memorial Day weekend as most of the sports calendar remains on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. While NASCAR will run its traditional holiday weekend Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (though without spectators), here is a look at some of the other live sporting events that had been scheduled the week of May 18-24:

INDIANAPOLIS 500: The Indy 500 has been rescheduled for Aug. 23 and won't be run on Memorial Day weekend as scheduled for the first time since its return in 1946. Simon Pagenaud passed Alexander Rossi on the penultimate lap to win last May. That gave Roger Penske his 18th victory at Indy on the 50th anniversary of his arrival at the Brickyard and before he became the series and track owner.

MLB: The Houston Astros were scheduled to play the Boston Red Sox in the first of consecutive weekend series matching teams that fired World Series-winning managers in the aftermath of a sign-stealing scandal. A.J. Hinch was fired by Houston in January after MLB had suspended him for the season for the team’s illicit use of electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series title and again in 2018. The Red Sox then dumped Alex Cora, who had led them to the 2018 title after being the bench coach for the Astros in 2017.